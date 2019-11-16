Cherry Blossom festival draws tourists in Meghalaya: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the Cherry Blossom festival which celebrates the annual blooming of the pink cherry trees draws a lot of tourists to the state.

The chief minister on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth edition of the Cherry Blossom festival here.

He said the festival is an example of how the natural beauty of the state can be utilised to draw tourists.

"Meghalaya is a popular destination for tourists and the government is looking on ways to enrich and improve the experience of the tourists visiting the state and the Cherry Blossom Festival is a step towards that," he said.

The chief minister said the state government's focus in the tourism sector is on the natural strengths and resources of the state.

"The focus of the government in the Tourism sector is on the natural strengths and resources and to device a tourism model that is sustainable," he said.

The chief minister released a book, 'Trees of Shillong' by the Forest and Environment department at the inaugural function.

Meghalaya Education minister Lakhmen Rymbui said Cherry Blossoms have captured the fascination and appreciation of people all around the world and the festival is an occasion of pride and nurturing the creativity and talents of the people and showcase the art and culture of the State.

He said South Korea, is the partner country of Cherry Blossom Festival 2019.