CM Uddhav Thackeray’s silence is disturbing, says BJP leader Fadnavis

Hours after NCP’s Anil Deshmukh put in his papers Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis questioned the silence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“I am surprised at the Chief Minister’s silence…his silence on the entire issue is disturbing,” said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former chief minister.

Fadnavis, who held the home portfolio for five years, said that Deshmukh should have resigned long back. “The resignation came only after the Bombay High Court order (on CBI probe)…there have been serious allegations against the minister and top police officials…but so far the chief minister has not spoken a word,” said Fadnavis.

“This is not a compromise to save the government but a compromise with the dignity of the people of the state,” he said even as he lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He reiterated that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is an “auto-rickshaw government” with the three wheels moving in three different directions.