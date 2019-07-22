Cong MPs hold protest against detention of Priyanka

Congress members on Monday staged a demonstration in Parliament premises against the Uttar Pradesh government over the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was on her way to visit Sonbhadra where 10 tribals we're killed last week.

Congress members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha lined up in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament premises just before both the Houses convened for the day.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Kumar Ketkar, former Goa chief minister Francisco Sardinha were among those who raised slogans against the BJP government.

Congress is keeping up the heat on the BJP over the killing of tribals in Sonbhadra.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had taken on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “delayed” response to the massacre.

The Sonbhadra killings issue is also set to rock Parliament, with Opposition parties giving the notice to move an adjournment motion in the Rajya Sabha to discuss serious incidents of recent atrocities against SC/ST communities.