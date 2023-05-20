'Cong K'taka win shows India's mood change against BJP'

Cong taking over reins of power in Karnataka signals nationwide mood change against BJP: M K Stalin

PTI
PTI,
  • May 20 2023, 19:19 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 19:19 ist
M K Stalin with the new Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin who took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday said the 'dawn' witnessed in south should spread to rest of the country.

Stalin, on his Twitter handle said: "Hearty congratulations to Hon'ble @siddaramaiah avaru and Hon'ble @DKShivakumar avaru on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively."

The Chief Minister said he sincerely believed that the 'secular duo' would take Karnataka to newer heights through their able administration.

"The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change," Stalin said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
Congress
Siddaramaiah
D K Shivakumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

 