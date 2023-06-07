Cong unable to digest India's growing stature: Naqvi on Rahul's remarks in US

Can't digest India's growing status: Naqvi slams Rahul

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 15:47 ist
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (left) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (right). Credit: IANS and PTI Photos

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during his recent US visit, alleging that the Congress is "unable to digest" democracy, development and the growing stature of the country.

Speaking with reporters here, the former Union minister took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party's "hat-trick of hit wicket" and its "nuisance of no-ball" has driven it out of the political fray.

Read | 'If you believe in anger...': Rahul Gandhi's dig at BJP in US

Asked about Gandhi's remarks in the US, Naqvi said the Congress has "plunged into a pit" of dynastic politics and is "unable to digest" democracy, development and the growing stature of the country.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over Gandhi's remarks in the US. Rahul Gandhi had said in the United States that India's democracy was vibrant but attempts were being made to weaken it through the misuse of various agencies.

