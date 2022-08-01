Congress alleges 'patronage' to drugs mafia in Gujarat

Who are the people sitting in the double engine government who are constantly giving patronage to the drug-liquor mafia, Rahul Gandhi asked

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 15:59 ist
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over alleged "patronage" to drugs mafia in Gujarat, asking whether there is any law and order in the state or not.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Drugs recovered at Gujarat's Mundra port --September '21, 3000 Kg worth Rs 21000 Crore; May '22, 56 Kg worth Rs 500 crore and July '22, 75 Kg worth Rs 375 crore."

Who are the people sitting in the double engine government who are constantly giving "patronage" to the drug-liquor mafia, Gandhi asked.

Also Read | Shah says zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results, stresses on Centre-state coordination

"Why are the youth of Gujarat being forced into drugs?" he said.

In another tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi asked how drugs are landing at the same port continuously, despite the seizure of drugs at the same port thrice.

"Is there law and order in Gujarat? Does mafia has no fear of law? Or is this the government of mafias?" Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also slammed the BJP and alleged that drugs worth about RS 22,000 crore were recovered three times from the same port in Gujarat.

"Silence in the media; sluggish government; all the agencies of the government silent," she said in a tweet.

"Mafia is distributing drugs all over the country from right under the nose of the BJP government. Is law and order helpless or is there collusion with the mafia?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

