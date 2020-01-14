Congress best at giving oxygen to Pakistan, attacking India, says BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party is "best at attacking India and protecting Pakistan".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also targeted the Congress over comments of two of its leaders on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh for links with terrorists.

Police on Saturday had arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, along with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

While Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered about the real culprits involved in the last year Pulwama attack, which had killed over 40 CRPF personnel, his party colleague Randeep Singh Surjewala asked if Singh was a mere pawn and sought clarifications from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patra said the Congress has been reduced to giving oxygen to Pakistan and attacking India and alleged that the opposition party has a history of defending the neighbouring country.

He likened the opposition party to a python who "devours" its mother.

Patra dared Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to make it clear if they have any doubts on who were the perpetrators in the Pulwama attack.

Linking the Congress to Pakistan, Patra said there are "too many coincidences" that show a conspiracy.