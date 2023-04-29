Congress calls for White Paper on Pulwama attack in light of Satya Pal Malik's revelations

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Centre issue a White Paper to bring out facts on the 2019 Pulwama attack in the wake of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's reported comments on the issue recently.

Speaking to mediapersons here, deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed that "facts" on the issue should be announced because not only do the people of the country deserve that, but the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the incident deserve it.

He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had evaded the question when asked about Malik's allegations at a recent media event.

"Congress party is demanding a White Paper. A white paper into the facts of what happened in 2019, a white paper which goes into all the points which have been raised by the former Governor Satya Pal Malik...," Gogoi said.

On the protest of prominent wrestlers in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation, the Congress leader hit out at the NDA government over the issue.

"Major Olympians of India have come out and said that what is happening is wrong and despite that Prime Minister Modi is quiet. The government is ignoring the wrestlers. They (Centre) are sending a clear message to any woman athlete who is suffering harassment. The government is saying 'don't bother, government will not come to your rescue'," Gogoi said.

The government should accept the demand put forth by the wrestlers, he said, adding that in no other major sporting nation do Olympic athletes have to resort to knocking on the doors of the court to get an FIR registered.

"But, clearly there is political pressure on Delhi Police from not taking serious action on the allegations made by the wrestlers," Gogoi added.