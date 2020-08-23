Congress can’t survive without ‘fake Gandhis’: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Congress party cannot survive without the ‘fake Gandhis’ being at the helm.

He was reacting to the news of 23 senior Congress leaders writing a letter to the All India Congress Committee President Sonia Gandhi for a change in leadership for the revival of Congress party.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Joshi said Gandhis are part of the Congress party’s DNA. “Expecting changes in Congress is waste as they do not believe in democracy but dynasty,” he said, adding that over the years Congress has not allowed party workers to grow as leaders and depended only on the dynasty.