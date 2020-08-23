Congress government in Rajasthan betrayed people: BJP chief Nadda

Cong govt in Rajasthan betrayed people: BJP chief Nadda

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 23 2020, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 18:47 ist
Nadda said the rising crime graph was a symbol of crumbling administration. Credits: PTI

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of inaction, betraying people and failing to provide relief to them during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Addressing the party's Rajasthan unit leader and workers through a video conference, he said the rising crime graph was a symbol of crumbling administration.

"The Ashok Gehlot government has proved inactive during the lockdown. Instead of providing relief, the government has betrayed people," Nadda said.

He also said, "Rising crime graph in the state is a symbol that the administration is crumbling and the government did nothing except nepotism."

