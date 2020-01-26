Congress leaders slap each other during flag hoisting on Republic Day in Indore

Two Congress leaders in got into a physical fight during flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day.
The two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir entered into the brawl at the party office in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The duo were later calmed down with the help of police intervention, according to ANI.
A video of the incident has also surfaced.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5
