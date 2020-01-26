Congress leaders slap each other during flag hoisting on Republic Day in Indore

Cong leaders slap each other during flag hoisting

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2020, 13:03pm ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2020, 13:04pm ist
Two Congress leaders get into fight duing Republic Day celebration.

Two Congress leaders in got into a physical fight during flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day.

The two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir entered into the brawl at the party office in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The duo were later calmed down with the help of police intervention, according to ANI.

A video of the incident has also surfaced.

 

