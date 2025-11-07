<p>Mysuru: A farmer was killed in a tiger attack on the fringes of the Moleyur Range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Sargur taluk of Mysuru district on Friday. </p><p>This is the third such death in four tiger attack cases reported since October 16 in the taluk. </p><p>The deceased has been identified as Chowda Naika, 35, from Hale Heggodilu village. </p><p>The incident is said to have occurred when the farmer had gone to rear the cattle around 9 am. </p>.Mysuru farmer dies in third tiger attack in a fortnight in Sargur taluk.<p>Two farmers were killed by tiger attacks on October 31 and October 26. Combing operations are underway to capture the tigers. </p><p>On October 16, a farmer was severely injured in a tiger attack. The tiger involved in this incident and its two cubs have been captured. Operation is on to rescue another cub of this tiger.</p><p>Since October 16, an adult tigress and four cubs have been captured during four combing operations. While the tigress and her two cubs have been shifted to the Chamundi Rescue Centre in Mysuru, two other rescued cubs are in the Bannerghatta Rescue Centre in Bengaluru. </p>