<p>New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on 'vote chori' issue, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Friday alleged that the ruling BJP indulges in "chunav chori" (stealing elections) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> became Prime Minister through "chunav chori" (stealing elections).</p><p>He told reporters before leaving for campaigning in Bihar that the Congress will continue its expose on 'vote chori' and they have a lot of material. </p><p>The process is on and they will "clearly show India's GenZ and youth that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister through 'chunav chori' and BJP indulges in 'chunav chori'," he said.</p><p>Rahul said he gave a presentation that Haryana elections were "not elections at all" and a "wholesale chori" occurred there. </p><p>"There was no response by the EC to the allegations levelled by me on fake votes and fake photographs. BJP is defending the EC but is not negating what I said. The media is picking up small examples, like a Brazilian woman voted. How was voting done on the photo of a Brazilian national?" he said.</p><p>"The reality is that Narendra Modi-ji, Amit Shah-ji and the Election Commission together are attacking the Constitution. The Constitution says 'One man, one vote'. Haryana shows that there was no 'One man, One Vote' but it was 'One man, Multiple votes'. </p><p>He alleged that they were going to do the same in Bihar, as it happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. "It keeps happening in Gujarat," he added.</p><p>On Wednesday, Rahul alleged 'sarkar chori' (stealing government) in Haryana where electoral rolls showed 25 lakh "fake" entries, including repeatedly using a Brazilian model's photograph and UP leaders registering as voters in the state. He also said he would be back with a similar presentation on Bihar claiming that 'vote chori' will happen there too.</p>