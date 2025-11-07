Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal blessed with a baby boy!

<p>On Friday, November 7, 2025, celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy to the world. Taking to social media, the couple, whose happiness knew no bounds, shared their big news with their fans and followers.</p>.<p>The baby announcement post read, Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky" (sic).</p><p>Celebrities and well-wishers from the industry congratulated the new couple on social media. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club. So happy for you and Vicky, while Priyanka Chopra said, “Sooooo happy! Congratulations.”</p>.'120 Bahadur' Trailer Out: Yash unveils thrilling trailer of Farhan Akhtar's war drama .<p>Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “Best news ❤️ congratulations.” Dia Mirza wrote, “So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️ welcome to the best phase of your lives 🤗🐯✨” Maniesh Paul shared, “Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family.”</p><p>While the news of her pregnancy was doing the rounds for a couple of months, Katrina and Vicky officially announced on September 23. They took to social media to share a photo announcing the happy news. They wrote: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽”</p><p>Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot in 2021, have remained one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples. Their baby announcement has now left their fans and followers overjoyed, as they embrace parenthood.</p><p>After dating for a couple of years, Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif in 2021 at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan 2021.</p><p>While Vicky Kaushal is busy with SLB's Love & War and Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar, Katrina was last seen on screen in Merry Christmas (2024) opposite Vijay Sethupathi.</p>