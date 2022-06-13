Congress on streets to protect Gandhi family's assets, says Smriti Irani

Amidst the Congress's nationwide march against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to party leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Smriti Irani hit out at the grand old party for "putting pressure on probe agency."

"Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurise an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed... It's an attempt to protect the Rs 2,000 crore worth of assets of the Gandhi family," Irani said on ED probe against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

"Nobody is above law, even Rahul Gandhi," she said.

"Why is the Gandhi family interested in a former newspaper publishing company which is now running real estate business? This shows that not just 'Jijaji' (Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra) but entire Gandhi family is fascinated by real estate," Irani said.

