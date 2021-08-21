Congress' Opposition unity 'mantra' indication of a deeper realisation

Unlike in the past when it was shy of making any desperate appeal to Opposition parties to join hands, Congress is now reaching out in a big way to come forward to explore Opposition unity possibilities, not only for 2024 Lok Sabha polls but also for the upcoming UP Assembly polls, where both local and regional parties have kept it on tenterhooks.

On Friday, when Sonia Gandhi was holding a meeting of leaders from 19 Opposition parties called for the Opposition unity for the "larger political battle" outside Parliament in 2024, she made it clear that there is simply "no alternative to working cohesively together", an admission of the reality that currently no political party, including Congress, is in a position to defeat the giant election machinery BJP on its own.

Read | Time to rise above compulsions: Sonia to Oppn leaders

This was for the first time since 2019 Lok Saha polls, which Congress lost for the second consecutive term and won only 57 seats, that Sonia Gandhi in so unequivocal terms told the Opposition parties that behind the Opposition unity attempts, "of course, the ultimate goal is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".

Gandhi kind of unveiled the party's line for next Lok Sabha elections in which it will work systematically with the single-minded objective to give the country (an alternative) government.

Taking it further, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said those who prize freedom above every other right must welcome the pledge of unity made by 19 political parties and supported by the Samajwadi Party. His remarks come a day after leaders of 19 opposition parties announced to organise joint protests across the country from September 20 to 30.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi on August 3 in a meeting of Opposition parties in Parliament, made it clear to them that the single motive to invite them is that "we should unite" and argued that by trying to "silence" the Opposition, the Modi government is trying to silence the voice of almost 60 per cent of the country.

Read | In Opposition meet, calls to include smaller parties in anti-BJP front

More importantly, Rahul admitting that within the foundations of unity, parties can have a few discussions and arguments, emphasised the need to "come up with the principles of the foundations of our unity."

The party cannot afford a third time victory of BJP and hence, won't mind even compromising on the leadership issue. Congress appeared fine with Mamata Banerjee's pitch to decide the issue of leadership at a later stage.

The Congress' recent Opposition unity pitch points towards a course correction from the 'ekla chalo' pitch of Rahul Gandhi in the past.

It was through the alliance route that the Congress had come to power in 2004 defeating Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. One of the suggestions of the dissenting G-23 of Congress leaders was that the party should hold a Chintan Shivir like it had done in Pachmarhi and Shimla in 1998 and 2003 respectively, when it was in opposition.

The pitch of Opposition unity came from Rahul, who was one of the most vocal proponents of the "go alone" policy in Congress. Clearly a realisation is dawning on Congress that the alliance is the only way out and the days of talking about the "pressures of coalition politics" are a pass.