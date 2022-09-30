Congress President Poll Live: Mallikarjun Kharge likely frontrunner to get backing of Gandhi family

After Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the contest to become the next president of the Congress amid a sudden crisis in his state of Rajasthan, Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor are expected to file nominations today. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be the frontrunner to get backing from the Gandhi family. Stay tuned for live updates.
Former minister in Jharkhand K N Tripathi also collected a set of nomination papers for the top party post
Gehlot ‘magic’ doesn’t work with Sonia, bows out of contest; Digvijaya in race, more may join
A “surprise” candidate with the backing of the party’s central leadership is likely to file a nomination for Congress president election on Friday as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the race taking moral responsibility for the Jaipur 'rebellion'.
Mallikarjun Kharge likely frontrunner to get backing of Gandhi family in the Congress presidential election. Sonia to discuss with senior leaders on Friday morning