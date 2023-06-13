Congress raises questions on reports of BJP leaders 'seeking help' of Kuki militants in Manipur polls

The Congress raised questions on Tuesday on whether BJP leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sought the help of "Kuki militants" during the Manipur election and said he has no right to continue in office pending investigations.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala asked whether reports of Sarma and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav seeking the help of "Kuki militants" during the polls in the northeastern state were true and whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had approved this.

"Were the PM and HM aware of help sought from 'Kuki militants'? If yes, how could they sanction it? If not, why were they blissfully unaware? Does it not brazenly compromise our national interests? Do electoral gains far outweigh the interests of the country for Modi government?" Surjewala asked on Twitter.

"What action will PM, HM, Modi government and BJP take against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ram Madhav? Will NIA register a case against them and investigate the links, if any? Will Mr J P Nadda, BJP president, take action?

"Does cohabitating with a 'militant outfit' not violate the oath of office by Assam CM? Does he have right to continue in office till the conclusion of the investigations? Will complete silence of PM and HM the only answers that nation will get?" he asked.

Referring to reports, the Congress leader said "the expose on BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and its former national general secretary Ram Madhav is truly disturbing and depicts an unpardonable compromise with national security, if assertions are proved".

. @IndiaToday expose’ on BJP CM Himanta Biswa Sarma & its Former National General Secretary Ram Madhav is truly disturbing and depicts an unpardonable compromise with National Security, if assertions are proved. But the more important QUESTION👇 ▪️Did BJP take assistance of… pic.twitter.com/xwEABXiwDk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 13, 2023

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh termed the reports "explosive" and said, "What has long been believed is now proven in black and white."

"It reinforces what I have been saying all along: Manipur is burning today because of the politics of the RSS/BJP," he wrote on Twitter.

This is explosive. What has long been believed is now proven in black and white. It reinforces what I have been saying all along: Manipur is burning today because of the politics of the RSS/BJP. https://t.co/yon0r1UrgJ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 13, 2023

The Congress has accused the BJP of playing divisive politics in Manipur and claimed that the current situation in the northeastern state is a result of it.

Manipur has seen violence between various communities since May 3, which continues even today.