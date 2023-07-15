Congress sets stage for AAP attendance in Bengaluru Opposition meeting by announcing opposition to ordinance

Setting the stage for the participation of the AAP in the upcoming Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the Congress on Saturday announced that it is opposed to the ordinance passed by the Centre to take control of Delhi government's bureaucracy and said that it will take on the Modi government in Parliament over recent "assaults" on constitutional rights and the responsibilities of democratically elected state governments.

The public proclamation came at a press briefing after a 90-minute meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group chaired by Sonia Gandhi at her residence and attended by top leaders like party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting was called to discuss the party's strategy during the Monsoon Session.

Sources said the AAP will attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru slated for Monday and Tuesday.

To repeated questions on what would be the Congress stance on the ordinance and the Bill to replace it, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told a press conference that his party has always fought against Modi government's "assaults" on constitutional rights and democratically elected state governments and local bodies.

"These assaults can be direct and this assault can come indirectly through appointees of the Modi government like the Governors. Congress has opposed it in Parliament, we will continue to oppose it. There is no question of not opposing it. This is a brazen assault on the Constitution," Ramesh said, explaining that constitutional bodies are weakened and ignored and Constitutional agencies are misused.

The announcement by the Congress came as the AAP had earlier threatened to walk out of Opposition unity programmes if the grand old party did not announce its stand on the ordinance publicly. After the Patna meeting where the AAP asked the Congress to announce its support immediately, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had even issued a statement saying it would be difficult to be part of any Opposition meeting or alliance if the grand old party remained ambivalent on its stand.

The Congress had so far decided not to accede to AAP's demand saying no one can put a sword over its head and ask it to decide on its plans. Sources said that backroom negotiations had taken place and in the past few days, there had been no fireworks from either side.

Ramesh also said the Congress would vociferously raise the Manipur issue and demand a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Prime Minister will have to speak. The debate has to be in his presence...He should break his 'main vrat' (silence)," he said.

He said rail safety, bringing GST under anti-money laundering law leading to trouble for small traders, price rise, and issues like MGNREGA would also be raised. Ramesh added that the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe on the Adani issue would also be raised.