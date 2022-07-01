Congress targets BJP using SC's strong remarks against Nupur Sharma

Congress on Friday used the Supreme Court’s strong remarks against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed to target the BJP. The Opposition said that the SC's remarks should make the party in power “hang its head in shame” as it is “no secret” that it seeks to “profit from inflaming” communal passions.

The apex court came down heavily on Sharma, who sought to club all FIRs against her, saying she “single-handedly (was) responsible for igniting emotions across the country”, and that she should apologise to the entire nation. It also went on to suggest that her remarks led to the “the unfortunate incident in Udaipur” where a tailor was killed.

Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said the Supreme Court has strengthened the resolve in "every single one of us who are fighting these destructively divisive ideologies”. He further said that his party will “never cease its fight" against “polarising anti-national forces” of all types which plunge the nation into “chaos for political gains” and let all citizens bear the “consequences of their perverse actions”.

Our statement on the Supreme Court's observations on the BJP Spokesperson's case pic.twitter.com/kCkxITGHVU — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 1, 2022

"The remarks by the Supreme Court, which resonate with the entire country, should make the party in power hang its head in shame. The Supreme Court has held a mirror to this government and called out the base ugliness of its actions. It is no secret that the BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions,” Ramesh said.

Emphasising that the apex court made “crucial and far-reaching” observations against Sharma, he said the Bench called her out for her “arrogant, obstinate conduct and the perfunctory nature of her apology. "Notably, the SC asked her counsel if she faces threat, or she has given a (security) threat to the nation?" he said.

Ramesh said the court even highlighted the “deferential treatment” being meted out to her by the police and asked if a “red carpet” was being rolled out for her.