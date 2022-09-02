Many Modi critics deserve relief: Cong on Teesta bail

Congress welcomes interim bail to Setalvad, say many activists deserve relief from 'foisted cases'

Jairam Ramesh claimed cases have been foisted against many activists who are critics of the present dispensation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:38 ist
Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI file photo

The Congress on Friday welcomed the grant of interim bail to Teesta Setalvad by the Supreme Court and said many other dissenters of the Narendra Modi government deserve such relief.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed cases have been foisted against many activists who are critics of the present dispensation.

"The grant of interim bail to Teesta Setalvad by the Supreme Court is welcome. There are a number of other activists, dissenters and critics of the Modi Sarkar who are deserving of such relief from foisted cases," he tweeted.

Granting the relief to Setalvad, arrested on June 25 for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases, the apex court said the high court should have considered releasing her on interim bail during the pendency of her case.

A day after taking a serious view of delayed listing of Setalvad's regular bail plea in the Gujarat High Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit considered facts such as the woman petitioner having been in jail for over two months and subjected to custodial interrogation for seven days while ordering her release till the Gujarat High Court decides the regular bail petition.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jairam Ramesh
Teesta Setalvad
India News
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

 