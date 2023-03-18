Congress women wing stages protest outside Nadda's house, 15 detained

The women's wing of Congress staged a protest on Saturday outside BJP National President JP Nadda' residence over 'derogatory' remarks against Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Several Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress members including the wing's chief Amrita Dhawan were detained during the protest.

"Smt @AmritaDhawan1 @DelhiPMC president and mahila members detained by @DelhiPolice for staging flash protest outside residence of BJP National President @JPNadda house against derogatory remarks against our leader @RahulGandhi Ji and not allowing him to speak in parliament by muting Mike," Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress tweeted.

A senior police officer said that around 15 women were detained from Moti Lal Nehru Place. They were later released.

Several Congress leaders on Friday alleged that proceedings in Lok Sabha were "muted" when they raised slogans demanding that Gandhi be allowed to speak.

When Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha, the treasury bench demanded an apology from him for his "democracy under attack" remark in London.

Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London.

During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.