Connectivity to Northeast India is real 'Bharat Jodo', says Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday flagged off IndiGo's flight from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

This is the first flight from Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Air and rail connectivity with the North Eastern (NE) region with all the states is the real 'Bharat Jodo'," Scindia told ANI taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

Among others, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the event virtually.

(With PTI inputs)