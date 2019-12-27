Constitution guarantees free speech: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and disagreement should not be seen as something anti-national.

He said the youth of the county was being misled through social media which was not good for a healthy democracy.

"The Constitution has given the freedom of speech and disagreement should not be seen as something anti-national," Gehlot said at a programme here.

"The country today needs to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi. It should run as per the spirit of the Constitution so that everyone can get social and economic justice," Gehlot said at a programme here.

He said youths were being misled through social media which was a matter of concern.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Federation of Indian Women at Ravindra Manch here, Gehlot said his government has taken several initiatives to prevent crimes against the women.

The chief minister said the government will not tolerate the violence against the women and all efforts will be made to ensure their protection.

He said the government has decided to form a special unit for speedy investigation of heinous crimes and has also passed bills against honour killing and mob lynching which are pending for approval with the Union home ministry.

"The state government is committed for women empowerment," he said.

The chief minister also reiterated that the custom of ' ghoonghat ' (veil) among women should be eradicated.

He said cooperation of the men was needed for it.

Gehlot said former prime minister Indira Gandhi was an example of women empowerment.

Federation president Aruna Roy, general secretary Annie Raja and other social activists were present at the function.