Conversion, farmers' agitation, govt-party coordination, 'dangers from jihadi elements' in focus at UP BJP meet

Farmers' agitation, ''dangers to national security from jihadi elements'', conversion and need for better coordination between the state government and the party organisation were among the issues discussed on the first day of the two-day Uttar Pradesh BJP executive committee meeting, which began in Lucknow on Friday.

While the BJP national president J P Nadda, in his inaugural speech, lauded the UP government for bringing back the rule of law in the state and effectively managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his address, referred to the recent arrest of some alleged Al-Qaeda terrorists in Lucknow and said that such elements posed a ''grave danger to national security''.

Apparently wary of a possible adverse impact of the alleged 'mismanagement' during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Nadda asked the saffron party workers to actively take part in the ongoing vaccination campaign and encourage the people to get themselves vaccinated.

He also asked the party leaders to 'maintain' the 'tempo' generated by the BJP's massive victory at the district panchayat president and Block Pramukh polls.

Nadda added that the party would felicitate the winning district panchayat chiefs and Block Pramukhs.

Adityanath, who spoke at the concluding session of the meeting which was held virtually, said that the 'jihadi elements' had targeted ''deaf and dumb' children to 'convert' them as part of a 'conspiracy'.

''The Opposition has always compromised in matters of national security. They are questioning investigating agencies,'' Adityanath said.

He also asked the party workers not to be 'mislead' by the 'propaganda' of the Opposition parties on Covid-19 management and vaccination in the state.