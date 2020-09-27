Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 27

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 59 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

59,79,249 as of September 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

94,431







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,759 52 Arunachal Pradesh 8,671 14 Assam 167,374 625 Bihar 1,77,355 886 Chandigarh 11,380 145 Chhattisgarh 98,565 777 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,000 2 Goa 31,574 391 Gujarat 1,31,808 3,407 Haryana 1,22,267 1,291 Himachal Pradesh 13,996 159 Jharkhand 78,935 670 Karnataka 5,66,023 8,503 Kerala 1,67,940 657 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,19,899 2,181 Maharashtra 13,21,176 35,191 Manipur 10,051 64 Meghalaya 5,207 46 Mizoram 1,835 0 Nagaland 5,862 16 Delhi 2,64,450 5,147 Puducherry 26,032 500 Punjab 1,08,684 3,188 Rajasthan 124,730 1,412 Sikkim 2,752 31 Tamil Nadu 5,75,017 9,233 Telangana 1,83,866 1,091 Tripura 24,408 268 Uttar Pradesh 3,82,835 5,517 Uttarakhand 46,281 566 West Bengal 2,44,240 4,721 Odisha 2,05,452 836 Andhra Pradesh 6,68,751 5,663 Jammu and Kashmir 71,049 1,125 Ladakh 4,025 56

No. of people discharged: 48,49,584

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.