Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 27

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 59,79,249; death toll stands at 94,431 as of September 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 27 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 07:40 ist
A woman vendor wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, arranges cushion covers at her roadside shop in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected nearly 59 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

59,79,249 as of September 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

94,431




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,75952
Arunachal Pradesh8,67114
Assam167,374625
Bihar1,77,355886
Chandigarh11,380145
Chhattisgarh98,565777
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0002
Goa31,574391
Gujarat1,31,8083,407
Haryana1,22,2671,291
Himachal Pradesh

13,996

159
Jharkhand78,935670
Karnataka5,66,0238,503
Kerala1,67,940657
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,19,8992,181
Maharashtra13,21,17635,191
Manipur10,05164
Meghalaya5,20746
Mizoram1,8350
Nagaland5,86216
Delhi2,64,4505,147
Puducherry26,032500
Punjab1,08,6843,188
Rajasthan124,7301,412
Sikkim2,75231
Tamil Nadu5,75,0179,233
Telangana1,83,8661,091
Tripura24,408268
Uttar Pradesh3,82,8355,517
Uttarakhand46,281566
West Bengal2,44,2404,721
Odisha2,05,452836
Andhra Pradesh6,68,7515,663
Jammu and Kashmir71,0491,125
Ladakh4,02556

No. of people discharged: 48,49,584

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Kolkata
West Bengal
Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Jharkhand
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Haryana
Gujarat
Goa
Bihar
Sikkim
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Nagaland
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Tripura
Rajasthan
Kerala
Puducherry
Kasargod
Daman and Diu
Odisha
Punjab

What's Brewing

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Job searches in hospitality, tourism on rise since May

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Paris names park after Black woman who resisted slavery

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

Family pension rules eased for divorced daughters

 