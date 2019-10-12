'CPI(M)'s vote transfer led to BJP’s success in Bengal'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the latest issue of Trinamool Congress (TMC) mouthpiece Jago Bangla accused CPI(M) of being hand in glove with the BJP and helping the saffron party in its rise in the state. She alleged that even as the BJP was inflicting atrocities on CPI(M) workers in Tripura, the later was doing nothing about it; instead they are colluding with the saffron party in Bengal to malign her government.



Banerjee categorically stated in her article that not only did CPI(M) handed over Tripura to the BJP on a platter but also transferred its votes in Bengal resulting in its success in the Lok Sabha elections.

“I am surprised with CPI(M). They are just sitting idol after handing over Tripura to the BJP… They transferred their votes to the BJP in Bengal. CPI(M)’s henchmen have now become BJP’s assets… Now winning a few seats on CPI(M)’s votes they want to unleash terror in Bengal,” stated Banerjee.



Alleging that CPI(M)’s opposition to the BJP was nothing but lip service, Banerjee said if they were serious in stopping the BJP’s rise they would have hit the streets on the Tripura issue instead of agitating against her government.



“What did the BJP has in this state (Bengal)? If they were real Communists they would have hit the streets on the Tripura issue instead of indulging in theatrics against our government,” stated Banerjee.



The TMC supremo indicated that she has not yet given up hopes of regaining foot hold in Tripura even as all the six TMC MLAs in Tripura defected to BJP in 2017.



“Even today people of Tripura want us, But we have been unable to fulfill their wish as some leaders acted on narrow personal gains. I firmly believe we will achieve this goal in future,” stated Banerjee. She also said that the BJP will get wiped out from Tripura in the next Assembly elections.



Dubbing CPI(M) as the “B team” of BJP, Banerjee asked for how long they intend to keep maligning the TMC government on behalf of the saffron party. She further alleged that even as Bengal was surging ahead in terms of development, the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress were running a smear campaign against it in unison.

