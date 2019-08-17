Curbs in J&K being lifted gradually, says Kishan Reddy

The restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 are being lifted gradually and the situation should be normal within a week, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Precautionary measures were being taken in view of provocative statements and others coming from Pakistan, he said.

Kashmir situation is normal. Day today, the situation is improving, because we are taking all precautionary measures. From the Pakistan side, provoking statements are being made every day" he told PTI here on the sidelines of an event.

Asked about the situation in J and K, Kishan Reddy said educational institutions would be re-opened from Monday and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were being lifted, except in some districts.

"The situation is under control. I think it will be normal within a week," he said.

Asked about the detention of political leaders in the state, Reddy said the Congress government had detained leaders of National Conference and JKLF for months together in the past and that it was not happening for the first time.

The leaders had been detained for their safety, as part of the precautionary measures, he said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, (for) months, Congress government (they) detained the National Conference leaders, JKLF leaders.

It is not the first time. For their safety, we detained them, (as part of) precautionary measures, he said.

Reddy, who was speaking at the inauguration of 21st Annual YMCA Kargil Victory Sports Festival, appreciated the YMCA, Greater Hyderabad, for organising the event in memory of Kargil victory and the martyrs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the responsibility of development of Kargil in his hands, he said.

Low-speed (2G) mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu region after remaining suspended for a fortnight, officials said on Saturday.

The mobile internet services were snapped across Jammu region on August 4, a day before the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Curfew-like restrictions were in place across the state hours before the move but were subsequently eased, with normal activities in Jammu, Kathua, Sabma, Udhampur and Reasi returning on August 10 after the district magistrates announced the lifting of prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC.

The abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir had put an end to the rule of two or three families and enabled the people of the state to join the mainstream and derive several benefits that they were being deprived of so far, Reddy had said.

All sections of people in the country were in favour of the Centre's decision and the government would make all efforts to take Jammu and Kashmir on the path of progress, the Minister had said.