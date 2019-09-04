D K Shivakumar to be produced in PMLA court on Sept 4

The Enforcement Directorate is likely to produce Congress leader D K Shivakumar before a Special Court at Rouse Avenue Court Compex on Sept.4 here.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will hear the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED is expected to seek his custody for his interrogation about the Rs 8.56 crore cash seized by the Income Tax at his Safdarjung Enclave residence during its raid.

Despite ED officials questioning him for the past four days (more than 35 hours), sources said they failed to get any convincing reply from him,

With Shivakumar giving contradictory statements on the money found at his residence, the ED is sure to seek custodial interrogation, the sources added.