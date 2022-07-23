Congress demands Sisodia's resignation over excise row

Delhi Congress demands Manish Sisodia's resignation over alleged excise violations

The Congress accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of being 'knee-deep in corruption'

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2022, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 17:32 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi on June 30, 2022. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Delhi Congress on Saturday staged a protest outside the AAP office here, demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Several Delhi Congress leaders and workers gathered near the DDU Marg office of the AAP, holding banners and raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia.

The Congress accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of being "knee-deep in corruption."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the city government's excise policy. According to officials, the inquiry was recommended on a basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, showing prima facie violations, including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses," to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees."

Chief Minister Kejriwal has defended Sisodia as a "kattar imandar" and feared he could be framed in a "fake" case and arrested in a few days.

The Delhi Congress had given a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana in June, seeking a probe into the “corruption” but no action was taken, party president Anil Kumar alleged.

"Truth cannot be hidden and the truth is that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi is knee-deep in corruption," he said.

"Implementation of the revised liquor policy has violated all norms and regulations," Kumar alleged.

