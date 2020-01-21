Delhi elections 2020: 'Tanhaji' spoof depicting Modi as hero, Kejriwal as villain irks Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has reacted strongly to photos and videos depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Union Home minister Amit Shah as Tanaji Malusare.

In a morphed "trailer" of the original Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal has been depicted and lampooned as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

The video portraits the two top BJP leaders as genuine and the Delhi CM as corrupt. In the video, the battle of Sinhagad fort (earlier Kondhana fort) has been used to draw a current political connection and captioned "jo Dilli jeet gaya, samjho dil jeet gaya".

Shiv Sena has now reacted to the video. "We will not tolerate this," Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.