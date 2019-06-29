Delhi: PC Chacko overturns Sheila Dikshit's move

A day after Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit dissolved all 280 block-level committees of the party, AICC in-charge of the national capital, PC Chacko overturned the decision, a move that hinted at differences between the two leaders.

Chacko, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of the Delhi unit, "stayed" the dissolution of block committees and forwarded copies of his order to Congress president Rahul Gandhi as well as Dikshit, party sources said.

Delhi Congress leaders, including Dikshit and Chacko, met Rahul on Friday, who advised them to work together in the wake of Assembly polls in Delhi scheduled to be held early next year.

However, Dikshit, taking cognizance of a report by a committee formed by her to probe the party's debacle in recent Lok Sabha polls, dissolved all the block committees hours after meeting Rahul.

A group of Congress leaders on Saturday met Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Chacko and protested the move to dissolve the block committees.

"We told the two leaders that the block committees and their presidents were elected and they can not be dissolved all of a sudden before Assembly elections since it takes a lot of time to form them," said Chatar Singh, who was in the meeting.

The Delhi unit of Congress has apparently failed to recover from differences among its leaders, with the "anti-Dikshit group" claiming that the block committees were dissolved "unilaterally" by her without consulting Chacko.

The block committees were elected last year when Ajay Maken headed the Delhi Congress.

"The decision to disband the block committees formed under presidentship of Maken is an attempt by Dikshit to stamp her authority by reconstituting them under her leadership," said a senior Delhi Congress leader.

The process for constitution of new committees has already begun in view of the Assembly elections in Delhi scheduled early next year, said a leader of the Dikshit camp.

The differences in the party had surfaced during the Lok Sabha polls when PC Chacko and Maken batted for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to defeat the BJP.

Dikshit and her followers in the party strongly resisted the move, which resulted in the alliance failing to materialise.

Congress lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the BJP with huge margins.