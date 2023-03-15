Delhi Police stop Opposition MPs from marching to ED office for probe into Adani issue

Leaders of several opposition parties were stopped by Delhi police during their protest march from Parliament House to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the issue of the Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation.

Opposition march to ED stopped by police near Parliament @DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) March 15, 2023

The leaders met at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in Parliament House complex, to coordinate their joint strategy on the issue.

The protest march began around 12:30 pm Wednesday from Parliament House and MPs from 18 Opposition parties took part, TMC and NCP did not participate in the march to ED office.

The Trinamool Congress separately staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex over the LPG price hike, with TMC MPs raising slogans against Prime Minister Modi and demanding answers from the government.

The opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and has been stalling proceedings of Parliament over their demand.

US short seller Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani group was "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud", and used offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices.

The Adani Group had denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India".

Security Measures Increased

The Delhi Police on Wednesday implemented increased security measures outside the Enforcement Directorate's office after leaders of opposition parties called for a protest march from Parliament House to the probe agency's headquarters here, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the adequate security arrangements have been made outside the ED office on Wednesday in view of the protest march.