Delhi violence 'chilling reminder' of 2002 Gujarat riots: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the violence in Delhi is a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots and the only way to restore peace and normalcy in the capital is by calling in the Army.

In a joint press conference with CPI general secretary D Raja, Yechury claimed that it is clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the "powers that govern them".

"Violence in Delhi is a chilling reminder of the communal genocide in Gujarat in 2002 when the current prime minister was the state chief minister," said Yechury.

Both Raja and Yechury questioned the role of Home Minister Amit Shah in dealing with the violence and blamed him for not being able to contain the situation.

"If NSA is supposed to be in charge of Delhi Police, then what is the role of Home Minister? Has the government conceded that Home Minister Amit Shah is incapable of handling Delhi violence," they asked.

They said there is nothing spontaneous about the violence that claimed at least 20 lives and left hundreds injured and accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of instigating it.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has sought to evade the nature of the planned violence by calling it spontaneous. The only way confidence can be restored among the people and strict action taken against miscreants is to call in the army to aid the civilian authority," said Yechury.

The Left leaders also said that they will visit the violence-hit areas along with other political parties soon.

"It is important that people see that there are political parties and civil society groups with them. We will go there soon," said Raja as he accused the police of remaining "silent spectators" while the "RSS-BJP goons" went on killing, arson and threat spree.

"We hold none other than the Union Home Minister Amit Shah solely responsible for unprecedented violence in the national capital and the complacency on the part of Delhi Police. The situation demands that the Supreme Court must act suo motu, order a thorough probe and consider deployment of Army.

"Adequate compensation should be provided to the kin of the dead and those injured by the Centre and the state government," Raja said.