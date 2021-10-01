DH Toon | Congress leaders ask Sibal to 'reform'

DH Toon | Congress leaders ask Sibal to 'reform'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 01 2021, 04:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 07:19 ist

With barbs being traded thick and fast within the Congress, some senior leaders of the party came out in strong defence of the top leadership on Thursday and attacked Kapil Sibal and other G-23 leaders. A day after questions were raised on the functioning of the party, these senior leaders continued the attack on Sibal and other G-23 leaders and strongly defended the Gandhi family's leadership.

DH Toon
Kapil Sibal
Congress
Indian Politics

