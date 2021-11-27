DH Toon | Constitution under threat?

At least 14 Opposition parties on Friday boycotted the Constitutional Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament, protesting against the violation of fundamental rights and undermining of the Constitution.
Congress said it did not participate in the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament in protest and to remind the country that the Constitution is not being respected and is being undermined instead.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube