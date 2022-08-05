DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  Aug 05 2022
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 06:28 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has become a "tool" in the hands of the BJP-led Centre to "destroy" the Opposition parties.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that the party was not being allowed to raise the issue of alleged "misuse" of the ED by the Centre in Parliament.

