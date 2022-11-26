DH Toon | Fixing history's errors: Who's next?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2022, 06:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 06:35 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the history that is taught to children in schools is a remnant of our Colonial past, and has not changed as it should have been. Modi was speaking at the final day of the three-day festivities of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom commander Lachit Borphukan as the chief guest. 

