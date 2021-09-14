DH Toon | Is BJP's skin 'thicker than 56 inches'?

Shrimant Patil, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet Minister in Karnataka and the party's Kagwad MLA, on Saturday said he was offered money at the time of quitting Congress by the BJP government.

"But I declined the offer of money and demanded that I should be given a good position in the BJP-led government so that I can do social service," he added.

"It was true that I was given an offer of money. I did not take the money and asked for a good portfolio. Accordingly, I was given a cabinet berth. Now, they (BJP) have dropped me from the new cabinet. However, I have the confidence of getting a cabinet berth in the coming days," he said.

