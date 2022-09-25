DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Congress president

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 25 2022, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 07:24 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

Responding to queries during a press conference held between the first and second leg of the day's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said the Congress president was not just an organisational position, it is an ideological post and a belief system.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

Stone laid at Windsor to mark Queen's resting place

Stone laid at Windsor to mark Queen's resting place

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Race to Redemption

Race to Redemption

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

 