DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Congress president

With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the chintan shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

Responding to queries during a press conference held between the first and second leg of the day's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said the Congress president was not just an organisational position, it is an ideological post and a belief system.

