Discontent in West Bengal Congress spills out in public, MLA claims 'incompetent' leaders occupying key posts

Discontent is brewing in West Bengal Congress against a section of state and Central leadership. The situation has become as such that senior MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan in a Facebook post alleged that several “ incompetent leaders” are occupying key posts in the party just by lobbying with a section of Central leadership. However, a section of state Congress leaders told DH that Mannan is making such allegation as he wants to be at the helm of Bengal Congress.

Mannan alleged that despite the “sacrifices of several generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family and their able leadership there are certain central and state Congress leaders who have no mass base even in their own locality.

“Unfortunately there are certain so called leaders in the central and state Congress who are occupying key posts just by means of lobbying despite being totally incompetent,” stated Mannan.

He also said that such leaders are very often appointed as AICC observers in several states about which they have no knowledge whatsoever. “ Even if no Congress worker know them in their neighborhood these leaders are least bothered about it. They are happy to cling to their posts,” stated Mannan.

Speaking to DH, Mannan said that these leaders just want “power without responsibility.” He also said that those leaders sitting at the state Congress headquarters will not be able to tell in which area of Bengal they work for Congress.

“If such incompetent leaders are not identified and action is not taken against them the condition of Congress in West Bengal will be even worse than that in Delhi,” said Mannan. He also said that he had informed Rahul Gandhi about the issue ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections.

However, a senior state Congress leader told DH that the reason behind Mannan’s discontent is that he is not at the helm of the state Congress.

“All the issues raised by Mannan can only be resolved if he becomes the state Congress president. All he does is to complain against the state Congress leadership but when asked about his opinion he keeps mum,” the Congress leader said.