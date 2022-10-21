DMK spokesperson suspended for trolling Mallikarjun Kharge on Twitter

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Friday, suspended party spokesperson K S Radhakrishnan for his social media post mocking the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the Indian National Congress president.

Radhakrishnan, who is known for making controversial remarks, posted on Twitter a doctored image of Kharge, with a caption that read, “Congratulations to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected as Manmohan Singh 2.O”

The DMK leader implied in his tweet that Singh was a puppet of the Gandhi family and Kharge will just follow suit like the former prime minister. The tweet, which has since been deleted by Radhakrishnan, received condemnation from several people on social media who took strong objection to its contents.

In an announcement, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan said Radhakrishnan was being suspended with immediate effect from all posts he held in the party. Murugan also said that Radhakrishnan continued to bring “disrepute” to the DMK by going against the conduct.

The ruling party’s action came after several Congress leaders expressed their hope that DMK won’t subscribe to the views expressed by Radhakrishnan. The suspended leader’s tweet came at a time when party chief M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi greeted Kharge on his win.

Stalin also deputed DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu to meet Kharge and wish him on behalf of the DMK.