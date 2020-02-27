Don’t speculate but calculate: Chidambaram to Nirmala Sitharaman on GDP number

A day ahead of the crucial GDP growth numbers for October-December quarter, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Thursday took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark, where she had said “I don’t speculate the numbers. I do my work”.

Sitharaman said this during her interaction with mediapersons in Guwahati during the day. She also expressed hope that the GDP numbers would be “good”.

“FM said she will not speculate on GDP numbers. She is right but she can certainly calculate the GDP number. SBI has done it. So have others,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets ahead of the numbers on Thursday.

He said the GDP is expected to be 4.5% and that the Finance Minister should not be surprised at that.