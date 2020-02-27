Don’t speculate but calculate: PC to FM on GDP number

Don’t speculate but calculate: Chidambaram to Nirmala Sitharaman on GDP number

He said the GDP is expected to be 4.5% and that the Finance Minister should not be surprised at that

Annapurana Singh
Annapurana Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 27 2020, 22:16pm ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2020, 22:16pm ist
Congress leader P Chidambaram (PTI Photo)

A day ahead of the crucial GDP growth numbers for October-December quarter, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Thursday took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remark, where she had said “I don’t speculate the numbers. I do my work”.

Sitharaman said this during her interaction with mediapersons in Guwahati during the day. She also expressed hope that the GDP numbers would be “good”.

“FM said she will not speculate on GDP numbers. She is right but she can certainly calculate the GDP number. SBI has done it. So have others,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets ahead of the numbers on Thursday.

He said the GDP is expected to be 4.5% and that the Finance Minister should not be surprised at that.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
P Chidamabaram
Nirmala Sitharaman
GDP
Comments (+)
 