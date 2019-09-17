Doubts in peoples' mind on multi-party system: Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said doubts had arisen in the minds of people about the efficacy of multi-party parliamentary democracy in building an India envisioned by the founding fathers and whether it will help in achieving the goals of a welfare state set by them.

Speaking at an All India Management Association event here, Shah said many changes happened in the country in the last five years after Modi government came and to understand that one should travel back and compare the situation with 2013 when Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power.

In 2014, he said people gave a historic mandate to the BJP by giving it a majority on its own in the Parliament and ending 30 years of coalition governments. He also stated that it was the first time that a non-Congress party got a majority on its own in the history of independent India.

"If the government runs for 30 years, it should at least take five big decisions. But in five years, Modi government has taken more than 50 big decisions," Shah said referring to the decisions on Goods and Services Tax, the revoking of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, demonetisation, surgical strike and air strike among other things.

Referring to the 2014 mandate, he said India had completed 60 years of independence by then and the founding fathers had adopted a multi-party parliamentary democratic system after putting a lot of thought and looking into the systems of various countries.

"The aim of the multi-party system is to create a welfare state...The target of the founding fathers was to create a state where all are equal, all got equal opportunity. This is the essence what we get when we go through the debates of the Constituent Assembly," Shah said.

"But after 70 years of independence, questions are being raised in the minds of people that the multi-party Parliamentary democratic system has failed. Will it help in building an India envisioned by the framers of our Constitution?" the Home Minister said.

His comments could trigger a controversy as the Opposition has been accusing the BJP of trying to tamper with the multi-party system in the country and bring in a two-party system. Last Saturday, he had pitched for 'One Nation, One Language' to make Hindi as the national language, which had also created a controversy.

Referring to 2013, a year before the elections, Shah said news of scams and corruption were tumbling out day after day and the country's border as well as inside were insecure.

"Our soldiers were beheaded and insulted, women were unsafe, youth were disillusioned, people were protesting. There were protests by Anna Hazare and Ramdev...There was policy paralysis. Till 2013, there was a government in which every minister considered himself the Prime Minister but did not think of the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister," he said.

Claiming that decisive actions took years earlier, Shah said the Modi government took decisions not based on vote bank but for the people.