Ex-gratia to families of 19 people who died in WB poll violence, assures Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Wednesday that compensation will be given to the families of the 19 people who died in West Bengal since the announcement of the rural polls.

Conveying her condolences to the deceased, Mamata said, "They are the victims of the circumstances," adding that the police have been given free rein to take whatever action is necessary against those responsible.

The government will offer Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the families, irrespective of their political affiliation. There will also be a special home-guard job offered to the kin of the deceased.

Mamata stated that of the 19, about 12 were associated with the ruling TMC, and that of the seven people killed on election day, four were affiliated with the Trinamool.

One person died in Purba Burdwan due to a heart attack.

An incident occurred in Cooch Behar district, one in Uttar Dinajpur, at Raidighi, Basanti, and Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. Mamata said the incidents primarily took place in two districts – Murshidabad and Malda, but the image of 23 districts was being tarnished.

Attacking the Opposition parties, Mamata termed the BJP as the “washing machine”, bringing in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand as points of reference. She questioned the funding sources of the party, demanding an impartial investigation into the party’s flow of funds.

She added that she won't allow the state to be split and that she will not speak about the CPM or the Congress. There is a national discourse about an alliance, and they (party leaders) should think before they speak, she said.

Speaking about her party’s two-month-long outreach programme before the rural polls, Mamata said bigger incidents have been averted because of the effort.

The party will observe July 21 (annual Martyrs' Day) as “Shraddha Diwas”, and will remember workers who died during elections, and during phases of the party's political struggle.