Eyeing 2024 polls, BSP launches 'Chalo gaon ki ore'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has launched 'Chalo Gaon ki Ore', a mass outreach programme to consolidate its base among voters at the grassroots level.

BSP national president Mayawati has directed party leaders and senior functionaries to start visiting villages to interact with voters.

A party functionary said, "The state government's 'goof-up' on OBC reservations for the urban local body polls has given the BSP an opportunity to reach out to voters and expose the BJP's anti-reservation mindset".

'Chalo Gaon Ki Ore' has been designed by the party to hammer on the issue.

The BSP's campaign has OBCs as the target audience though the party has not ruled out reaching out to others.

"When we go to villages, we find a mixed audience. But we know what we have to talk about. It is how the state government is not serious about OBC reservations," said party national spokesperson Dharamvir Chaudhary.

The OBCs and the most backward among them are on the priority list of political parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati has asked her leaders to mobilise the voters at the booth level. Four booths will be organised into a sector and a public meeting will be held at the sector level.

She has also asked her party members to keep the interaction more personal and direct.

"We do not know when urban local body polls will be held in the state. It may take time. In that case, these meetings will help the party to prepare a ground for the 2024 general elections also," said the party leader.