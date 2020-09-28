Farm laws are death sentence for farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Farm laws are death sentence for farmers: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2020, 13:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 13:53 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a "death sentence" for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament.

"The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside. Here is proof that democracy in India is dead," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi tagged a news report along with his tweet that claimed that Opposition members demanding a division of votes were on their seats when the Farm Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the government said they were not.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been demanding that the farm legislations be withdrawn as they are not beneficial for farmers, who will be enslaved at the hands of private players and big businesses.

Karnataka Bandh live updates on DH

The Congress party is also protesting against the farm laws across the country.

The government has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Farm Bills
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 