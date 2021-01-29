Farmers' protest: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of declaring 'war' on Indians and giving a call for 'violence'

The BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of declaring "war" on Indians and giving a call for "violence" after the Congress leader warned the government that if farmers'' protest is not defused then their agitation will spread across the country.

At a press conference, Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani alleged that Gandhi has said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not support his political stand, then cities will "burn".

"Never before in our democratic history have we witnessed a political leader asking for fire of violence to spread instead of seeking and promoting peace," she said, alleging that Gandhi wants violence that the national capital saw during the farmers'' protest on Republic Day to be replicated across the country, including in slums where the poor live.

She also hit out at the Congress leader for not speaking a word of support and consolation to over 400 police personnel who were injured in violence during the farmers'' tractor parade on Republic Day and not speaking against the attacks on cops and others.

This is shocking but expected of him, Irani said.

He not only wants law and order breakdown but also supports anarchic elements daring to insult tricolour and break country, she alleged.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, she said he is upset as Delhi Police remained restrained in tackling the situation and is unhappy that there was no pile of "dead bodies". So he himself wants to fuel fire in the country, she said.

Earlier, Gandhi said the only solution to the farmers'' issue was throwing the new agri laws in the "waste paper basket" and warned that if not resolved, the agitation will spread to other parts of the country.

In a no-holds-barred attack at the Centre, Gandhi accused the government of trying to intimidate and discredit the farmers, using the National Investigation Agency.

Hitting back, Irani said Gandhi is insistent upon creating political strife but citizens of India under one flag will ensure that law and order is maintained in our country.

His abhorrent stand of backing anarchic forced has been exposed today, she claimed.

To a question, she said Gandhi will want some kind of action against him to present himself as a political martyr and took a swipe at him for not having respect for the President's address, not being present in Parliament when the three contentious farm bills were passed and making "merry on taxpayers' time".

She also took a dig at him for incorrectly naming of a Delhi border area where farmers have been protesting.