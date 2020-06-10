For BJP, Yediyurappa is unquestionable leader

Amid a debate over possible change of guard in Karnataka after the BJP top brass junked names recommended by state core committee attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for Rajya Sabha polls, a senior party functionary on Wednesday said the saffron party is in “no mood to change the Lingayat leader now”.

"Yediyurappa is unquestionable leader for the party in Karanataka. He brought the party to power and he will complete his term as the CM. There is no question of disturbing him," a senior leader said.

"Moreover. the CM effectively handled the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and received appreciation from everybody. Even at 77, he is working tirelessly," said the leader.

The leader said that the selection of Rajya Sabha seats was a different issue.

The state core committee headed by state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, attended by Yeddyurappa and other senior leaders, had recommended five names-- outgoing Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, former MP Ramesh Katti, who is also brother of former Minister Umesh Katti, hotelier Prakash Shetty, retired Prof M Nagaraj and former MLA Nirmal Kumar Surana.

However, the sources said, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National president J P Nadda summarily rejected all the names and asked the state unit to send a new list comprising only party workers.

Then the state unit recommended three names- Eranna Kadadi former Zilla Panchayat member from Belagavi, Lingaraj Patil, former chairman Hubballi-Dharwad Development Authority and Nirmal Kumar Surana.

However, after knowing that Kadadi and Patil both belong to Panchamasali Lingayat, again the high command sought one more name. Then the state unit recommended Ashok Gasti from Raichur. While approving only two names Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti, the top brass rejected the leaders plea to field Nirmal Kumar Surana as party's third candidate.

Well aware that former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is contesting as JD (S) and Congress coalition’s fourth candidate, the BJP top brass told the state leaders not to field any candidate to oppose Deve Gowda.

The BJP leadership felt that since Deve Gowda commands a lot of respect from the Vokkaliga community, if BJP tries to defeat him by putting a third candidate, it would send a wrong message among the community. As the BJP is trying hard to make inroads in Vokkaliga dominated old Mysuru area, the BJP should not take any decision to hurt Deve Gowda, the top brass, cautioned the state leaders.

"By selecting the ordinary workers, the party gave recognition to those who worked for the organisation. Even Yediyurappa is happy about our selection. This is also a message to those lobbying for such posts as well," said the leader.

Though the state core committee first recommended five names, it was just because of pressure as some MLAs tried to blackmail the CM and party as well. With the Central leaders selecting loyal workers for Upper House, now nobody will comment on this, said the leader.

However, the leader also said the party will give the state unit full freedom to select candidates for seven Legislative Council seats elections scheduled on June 29.

“The selection of new names for Rajya Sabha is not a setback for Yediyurappa. He is a strong leader of the state as the entire Lingayat community is behind him. By disturbing him, the party will not risk losing the dominant Lingayat community.

Moreover, there is no substitute for Yediyurappa among other Lingayat's leaders of the party. He alone can take all sub-castes among Lingayat with them and pull the crowd.