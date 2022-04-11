Gandhi family can go to any extent to get power: BJP

Gandhi family can go to any extent to get power: BJP

The UPA government had denied the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit to the Supreme Court

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2022, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 17:56 ist
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP on Monday held the recent remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responsible for recent violence in several states during Ram Navami processions.

It also alleged that the Gandhi family can go to any extent to grab power.

Talking to media at party headquarters about recent clashes in a number of states during Ram Navami processions, BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra said that incidents like these happen when senior leaders like Gandhi and Thackeray make such remarks due to their appeasement policy.

Also Read: Hate, violence and exclusion weakening country, says Rahul Gandhi

Mentioning Gandhi's recent comment about the existence of Lord Ram, Patra said: "By questioning the existence of Lord Ram, Rahul Gandhi has shown that he pretends to be a Hindu only for electoral benefits. The UPA government had denied the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi is following the same path of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. People finished off the existence of the Congress in elections, and they will finish off Congress again."

Referring to the former Congress president's comment that he had no interest in power despite being born in its midst, the BJP spokesperson said, "These remarks were aimed at provoking people and questioning the existence of Lord Ram's underline his desperation for the power. The Gandhi family can go to any extent to get power."

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray's remark that what issue the BJP would have raised if Lord Ram was not born, Patra said: "Opposition leaders can find thousands of reasons to attack the BJP but this is petty politics."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
India Politics
BJP
Congress
Sambit Patra
Lord Ram

Related videos

What's Brewing

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

Kolkata cafe run by HIV-positive youths breaks stigmas

Kolkata cafe run by HIV-positive youths breaks stigmas

Tweaking tech to weed out online trolls and bullies

Tweaking tech to weed out online trolls and bullies

Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war

Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war

 