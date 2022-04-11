Gandhi family can go to any extent to get power: BJP

BJP on Monday held the recent remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray responsible for recent violence in several states during Ram Navami processions.

It also alleged that the Gandhi family can go to any extent to grab power.

Talking to media at party headquarters about recent clashes in a number of states during Ram Navami processions, BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra said that incidents like these happen when senior leaders like Gandhi and Thackeray make such remarks due to their appeasement policy.

Also Read: Hate, violence and exclusion weakening country, says Rahul Gandhi

Mentioning Gandhi's recent comment about the existence of Lord Ram, Patra said: "By questioning the existence of Lord Ram, Rahul Gandhi has shown that he pretends to be a Hindu only for electoral benefits. The UPA government had denied the existence of Lord Ram in an affidavit to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi is following the same path of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. People finished off the existence of the Congress in elections, and they will finish off Congress again."

Referring to the former Congress president's comment that he had no interest in power despite being born in its midst, the BJP spokesperson said, "These remarks were aimed at provoking people and questioning the existence of Lord Ram's underline his desperation for the power. The Gandhi family can go to any extent to get power."

Hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray's remark that what issue the BJP would have raised if Lord Ram was not born, Patra said: "Opposition leaders can find thousands of reasons to attack the BJP but this is petty politics."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: